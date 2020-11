LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team opened the season with a 101-58 win against the Northwestern State Devils on Tuesday.

At the halftime, Tech led, 57-29 against the Devils.

In the preseason, Tech was ranked No. 14 in the nation by The Associated Press.

The next game scheduled is against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Friday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m.