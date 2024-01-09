LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Team will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys at The United Supermarkets Arena on January 9, at 7:00 p.m.

The Red Raiders are currently 12-2 and on a 7-game win streak. Texas Tech is also 1-0 in the conference after the needed victory against the now #25 Texas Longhorns where Guard, Pop Isaacs, put up 21 points amid off-the-court controversy.

For more information please go to Men’s Basketball – Texas Tech Red Raiders, or visit ESPN Plus to stream the game live.