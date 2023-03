LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball season is officially over.

On Thursday, a Texas Tech spokesman confirmed to everythinglubbock.com that the Red Raiders (16-16) will not accept a post-season tournament invitation.

After the Red Raiders’ loss to West Virginia at the Big 12 Championships on Wednesday, Texas Tech announced that suspended head coach Mark Adams stepped down after two seasons.

It ends a run of four-straight seasons with a post-season berth.