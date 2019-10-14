Texas Tech Men’s Golf brings home Big 12 Match Play title

On Sunday, the Texas Tech Men’s Golf team completed a 5-0 weekend to win the Big 12 Match Play championship.
By winning the title, Tech defended its top seed in the tournament. The Red Raiders also improved to 3-0 in tournaments this season.
by: Red Raider Nation StaffPosted: / Updated:
On Sunday, the Texas Tech Men’s Golf team completed a 5-0 weekend to win the Big 12 Match Play championship.
By winning the title, Tech defended its top seed in the tournament. The Red Raiders also improved to 3-0 in tournaments this season.