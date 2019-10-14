Texas Tech Men’s Golf brings home Big 12 Match Play title

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 14 Texas Tech fought Kansas to a scoreless draw Sunday in front of the home crowd at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raiders have now played overtime in three of their last four games.

The 0-0 tie brings Tech to 11 points after adding on the three secured in the Red Raiders’ first-ever win in Morgantown on Thursday. Still, the Big 12-leading Tech team was hungry for the full six points – an attitude head coach Tom Stone likes seeing.