Texas Tech’s Jack Wall tee’s off during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 1 ranked Texas Tech men’s golf program has drawn the top seed for this week’s Big 12 Match Play event played at Houston Oaks club.

“Our experience should help us tremendously because all six players count this week,” head coach Greg Sands said. “Our roster throughout holds up well as compared to the rest of the Big 12 and I think most coaches would agree that 1-7 we have the most depth in the conference.

The Red Raiders face the 8-seed TCU at 8 a.m. Monday and then face 9-seed Iowa State in the afternoon.

Texas Tech has one match on Tuesday against 5-seed Kansas State. The match with the Wildcats is slated to tee off at 8 a.m.

Pool play concludes against 4-seed Texas at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s morning session, the ten teams will play one final match to determine the order of finish. The two winners of Pool A and Pool B will meet for the overall title, with the two second-place finishers in each pool meeting for third place.

The two third place finishers in each group will play for fifth place, with the fourth-place finishers playing for seventh. Wednesday final afternoon match will feature the two teams that finished last in pool play.



THE POOLS (Current GolfStat Ranking):



Pool A:

1) Texas Tech (1)

4) Texas (21)

5) Kansas State (18)

8) TCU (34)

9) Iowa State (79)



Pool B:

2) Oklahoma (15)

3) Oklahoma State (17)

6) Baylor (31)

7) Kansas (52)

10) West Virginia (140)



THE SCHEDULE:

No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 TCU (Monday, 8 a.m.)

No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Iowa State (Monday, 2 p.m.)

No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Kansas State (Tuesday 8 a.m.)

No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Texas (Wednesday 8 a.m.)

Championship Round: Wednesday 2 p.m.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)