Ludvig Aberg from Texas Tech tees off during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

FORT WORTH – The No. 6 Texas Tech men’s golf team finished second at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invite Tuesday at Colonial Country Club.

Ludvid Aberg and Calum Scott finished tied for eighth at -3.



No. 20 North Carolina won the tournament nine shots ahead of the Red Raiders at -15 for the day.



The Red Raiders take the next week off before competing in the Big 12 Match Play Championships begining Oct. 17 at the Houston Oaks Country Club.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)