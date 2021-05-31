Texas Tech Men’s Golf season ends with 11th place finish at NCAA Championship

On Monday, the Texas Tech Men’s Golf team’s 2021 season ended in a tie for 11th place at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. Only the top eight teams at the end of the third round of stroke play advanced.

The Red Raiders wrapped up their time in Arizona with a 5-over-par round as a team, which caused them to finish 33-over-par for the tournament. The cut line for Tuesday’s match play was 25-over-par.

Texas Tech came into the championship having previously won the Albuquerque Regional. The Red Raiders also qualified for this final day of stroke play by finishing as one of the top-15 teams in the competition through the first two rounds.

Ludvig Aberg was once again the individual standout for Tech, as he finished 1-under-par, which was good enough to tie for eighth place amongst all golfers at the championship. He was one of only 11 individuals to finish under par for the tournament.