Texas Tech men’s golf team advances to final round of stroke play in NCAA Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Texas Tech men’s golf team advanced to the final round of NCAA Championship stroke play Sunday.

The Red Raiders shot +8 on the day, placing them in a tie with Arkansas for 13th place at +28 for the tournament.

The score was an improvement from a disastrous Saturday in which Texas Tech shot +24. Tech shot 4-under on the first day of play Friday.

The Red Raiders will have to climb into the top eight teams Monday to advance to match play.

Individually, Red Raider sophomores Garrett Martin and Ludvig Aberg have both shot +3, tied for 22nd-best in the tournament.

Oklahoma State currently leads the tournament at -12. The Cowboys are 13 strokes ahead of the second-place team, Oklahoma.