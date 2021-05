ATHENS, Georgia — Texas Tech men’s tennis earned a hard-fought, 4-2 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships Sunday.

Senior Ilgiz Valiev topped Virginia Tech’s Alex Ribeiro to clinch the victory and send Tech to the second round.

Red Raiders Valiev, Franco Ribero, Reed Collier and Dimitrios Azoidis all picked up wins in singles.

Next, Texas Tech will play Georgia at noon central time Sunday.