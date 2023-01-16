LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders dropped one point and picked up a ranked victory in their win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club.

Starting with doubles, the Red Raiders (1-2) took the doubles point for an early lead against Louisiana (0-1). On court three, Piotr Pawlak and Franco Ribero defeated Louisiana’s Alejo Ferrer Cheuca and Calin Postea, 6-2, to the first doubles win of the day.

Then on court one, Dimitrios Azoidis and Reed Collier picked up their first ranked win of the season after downing No. 30 Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez and Karlo Kajin, 6-3. Isaac Arevalo and Tyler Stewart teamed up on court two against Kacper Dworak and Vasil Dimitrov and were tied 5-5 with the Rajin’ Cajuns before winning the point.

With a 1-0 advantage, Tech only needed three points to clinch the match and get its first win of the season, and it did just that and more.

First, Stewart collected Tech’s first singles win of the match with a straight-set victory over Postea on court four, 6-4, 6-2. Collier would add another point in the Red Raiders’ favor right after when he defeated Dimitrov on court two by a 6-3, 6-4 score.

Ribero clinched the match for Tech after beating Ferrer Chueca on court three, 6-4, 6-2, and giving the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.

Olle Wallin played in his first match of the dual season making his season debut at court one. Dropping the first set to Sanchez Gonzalez in a tiebreak, 7-6 (5), Wallin would force a third-set super tiebreaker when he won 6-3 in set two. Wallin only allowed four points to his opponent in the breaker, winning his first dual match of the year by a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 1-0 (4) score.

Freshman Lorenzo Esquici posted his second-straight win at court six after taking down Kacper Dworak, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8). Louisiana would get one point on the board after Kajin defeated Sebastian Abboud, 7-5, 7-5, on court five.

The Red Raiders head to Fort Worth for ITA Kickoff Weekend on January 28-29. Tech will face Utah on Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. and either TCU or Gonzaga the following day.

(Texas Tech Press Release)