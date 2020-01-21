Texas Tech men’s tennis secures wins over UTRGV and Abilene Christian

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s tennis beat UTRGV and Abilene Christian on Monday, improving to 3-0 on the season.

“When you move indoors, things move fast and you have to go out and execute,” head coach Daniel Whitehead said. “We got the doubles point early and I think the guys did a good job of sticking with our process and separating themselves as the match went on.”

The Red Raiders swept UTRGV 7-0 and beat ACU 4-3.

Freshmen Isaac Arevalo and Connor Johnson, who arrived on campus less than a week ago, each won matches against both UTRGV and ACU.

Down 3-1 to Abilene Christian, Johnson, Francisco Vittar and Franco Ribero each won matches to secure the win for Texas Tech.

Next, the Red Raiders head to Champaign, Illinois for the ITA Kick-Off. Their first match is against Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar