Texas Tech men’s tennis secures wins over UTRGV and Abilene Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s tennis beat UTRGV and Abilene Christian on Monday, improving to 3-0 on the season.

“When you move indoors, things move fast and you have to go out and execute,” head coach Daniel Whitehead said. “We got the doubles point early and I think the guys did a good job of sticking with our process and separating themselves as the match went on.”

The Red Raiders swept UTRGV 7-0 and beat ACU 4-3.

Freshmen Isaac Arevalo and Connor Johnson, who arrived on campus less than a week ago, each won matches against both UTRGV and ACU.

Down 3-1 to Abilene Christian, Johnson, Francisco Vittar and Franco Ribero each won matches to secure the win for Texas Tech.

Next, the Red Raiders head to Champaign, Illinois for the ITA Kick-Off. Their first match is against Michigan on Friday afternoon.