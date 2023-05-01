LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s track and field head into next week’s Big 12 Outdoor Championships ranked No. 1 in the country.

In the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings released Monday afternoon, the Red Raiders leaped one spot to claim the nation’s top ranking. Meanwhile, the women’s team moved up nine places to No. 13.

Texas Tech closed out the regular season this past weekend with the Corky/Crofoot Shootout. They have the week off before heading to Norman next week for the Big 12 Championships May 12-14.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)