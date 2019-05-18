Texas Tech moves to first place in Big 12 with win over TCU Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Gabe Holt set the early tone with a first inning homerun, as Texas Tech cruised to a 7-2 win over TCU.

The Red Raider win, combined with Oklahoma State's 5-4 victory over Baylor, put Texas Tech atop the Big 12 regular season standings by a half game.

After some heavy bullpen usage in a 14-inning loss against the Horned Frogs on Thursday, Caleb Killian and Connor Queen pitched all nine innings and struck out eight.

Texas Tech can clinch the regular season Big 12 title with a win Saturday on senior day. First pitch in that one is at 6:30 pm.