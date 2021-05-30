Texas Tech named 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional Round host

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball will host regional round games in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Sunday.

LUBBOCK REGIONAL



HOST: @TTU_Baseball

FIELD: Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/1Nd8XofsNg — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 31, 2021

Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park is one of 16 stadiums that will host regional games. Three other teams will come to Lubbock and play a double-elimination tournament.

It is Texas Tech’s fifth straight time hosting a regional.

Season ticket holders and Red Raider Club members have until Tuesday, June 1, at 5 p.m., to request all-session tickets for the regional games, Texas Tech said. If tickets remain after the priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 2, at 8:30 a.m.

Texas Tech owns a 36-15 record going into the tournament. The Red Raiders went 1-2 in the Big 12 tournament, exiting early after back-to-back losses to TCU and Kansas State Friday.

The NCAA will announce the exact seeds for the tournament Monday at 11:00 a.m.