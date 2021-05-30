Texas Tech named 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional Round host

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball will host regional round games in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Sunday.
Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park is one of 16 stadiums that will host regional games. Three other teams will come to Lubbock and play a double-elimination tournament.
It is Texas Tech’s fifth straight time hosting a regional.
Season ticket holders and Red Raider Club members have until Tuesday, June 1, at 5 p.m., to request all-session tickets for the regional games, Texas Tech said. If tickets remain after the priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 2, at 8:30 a.m.
Texas Tech owns a 36-15 record going into the tournament. The Red Raiders went 1-2 in the Big 12 tournament, exiting early after back-to-back losses to TCU and Kansas State Friday.
The NCAA will announce the exact seeds for the tournament Monday at 11:00 a.m.