Texas Tech named a finalist for former Georgetown star, viral Internet sensation Mac McClung

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) shoots as he is defended by Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung named Texas Tech one of seven schools he’s considering transferring to on Wednesday.

McClung averaged 15.7 points per game for Georgetown as a sophomore last season, after scoring 13.1 per game as a freshman. To go along with the scoring, he totaled 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2019-20.

Texas Tech is competing with Auburn, Memphis, USC, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest to land the Virginia native.

McClung will be a junior next time he takes the court, and will likely have to redshirt one season at his new destination.

The 6’2″ guard first garnered attention for himself in high school, when his when his mixtape went viral because of his high-flying dunks. You can watch that mixtape HERE.

If Texas Tech does land McClung, he’ll be the third transfer addition of the offseason for Chris Beard and his staff, joining Wichita State point guard Jamarius Burton and VCU forward Marcus Santos-Silva.

There is no timetable yet for when McClung will announce his final decision.