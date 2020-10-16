Texas Tech names Sami Ward new softball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech softball named former Loyola Marymount coach Sami Ward its new head coach Friday.

Ward was the head coach for LMU from 2016-2020. She was named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year three times.

“Coach Ward has built a reputation as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the country,” Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said. “We identified her early in our interview process, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future of Red Raider Softball under her leadership. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ward and her family to Lubbock. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t thank Coach Sam Marder for leading our program during this interim period.”

In her five seasons at LMU, Ward led the Lions to a 138-109 record and a National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC) title in 2018.

Loyola Marymount finished second in the WCC three times under Ward’s watch and won 40 games in 2019, the program’s most since 2007.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be the next leader of the Red Raider softball program,” Ward said. “We have a great deal of talent already in the club, and I am looking forward to continuing to develop them as well as building for the future. I want to thank Kirby Hocutt, Tony Hernandez, Ginger Kerrick, Grace Hernandez and President Schovanec for the amazing privilege to serve Texas Tech.”

For more on coach Ward, visit Texas Tech’s website.