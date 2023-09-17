Texas Tech beats Tarelton State for their first win of 2023.

Lubbock, Tex- The Red Raiders clinched their first win of the season 41-3 over the Tarleton State Texans in one last matchup before Big-12 conference play.

After Texas Tech went three and out in their first possession, the Red Raiders defense scored the first points of the game. Malik Dunlap picked off Victor Gabalis pass and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown, giving Texas Tech a 7-0 with 12:33 left in the first quarter.

On the Red Raiders’ next drive, running back Tahj Brooks ran the ball four times for 54 yards before quarterback Tyler Shough capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, extending the Texas Tech lead to 14 – 0.

After a quick defensive stop ,offensive coordinator Zach Kittley’s offense continued to click, with the Red Raiders’ third drive ending in a 34-yard Tyler Shough touchdown pass to tight end Mason Tharp. Following a second Malik Dunlap interception, the first quarter ended with Texas Tech on top 21-0.

Just before halftime, the Red Raiders worked a six minute, 13 play drive that ended with a Gino Garcia 28-yard field goal. The Red Raiders led 24-0, holding the Texans scoreless headed into the second half.

In the third quarter, the Texas Tech defense cashed in again with another turnover. Texans’ quarterback Gabalis’ pass was picked off by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson for Tech’s third interception of the game.

With 8:35 left to go in the third quarter, Gino Garcia tacked on a 43-yard field goal, giving the Red Raiders a 27 point lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Red Raiders defense stopped the Texans on a 4th and two, courtesy of a sack by Myles Cole and loss of eight yards.

Berhen Morton took over quarterback with 4:55 left to go in the third. The sophomore capped off a four play, 47 yard drive by finding wide receiver Myles Price deep in the endzone for a 15-yard acrobatic touchdown, giving the Red Raiders a 34-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Morton continued to utilize his wide receivers, hitting Jordan Brown for a short five-yard touchdown. With 10:23 remaining in regulation, Texas Tech went on top 41-0.

Tarleton State finally got on the board with a field goal with 4:05 remaining the ball game.

Texas Tech wins 41-3, securing their first win of 2023 and improving to 1-2 on the season. They open up Big 12 play next Saturday on the road at West Virginia.