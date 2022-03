LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball (20-5) was ranked No. 7 by the writers of D1Baseball, up from No. 16 a week ago.

D1Baseball dropped the University of Texas (19-7) from No. 2 to No. 8 on Monday. Over the weekend, Tech bested UT in two of three games at Dan Law Field in Lubbock.

In the most recent D1Baseball poll, Tennessee (23-1) was ranked No. 1.

The Red Raiders play Steven F. Austin University on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.