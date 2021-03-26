Texas Tech offense explodes in 16-6 win over South Florida

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech erupted for nine runs in the fifth inning of its game against South Florida Friday, paving the way to a 16-6 win.

First baseman Drew Woodcox hit the first home run of his career to lead off the inning, and ripped another before it ended. Dru Baker added a two-run triple, and Jace Jung smoked a double off the wall. In all, Texas Tech slashed eight hits in the frame.

The scoring did not stop after that. Texas Tech piled on five more runs in the seventh inning, punctuated by a three-run Cole Stilwell homer to left field.

The game was the first of the season for Red Raider outfielder Dillon Carter, who missed the start of the campaign with an injury. In his first at-bat of the year, Carter launched a two-run homer in the second inning.

That shot gave TTU 2-0 lead, which starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell would hold until the crooked fifth inning. Birdsell gave up one run over five innings of work and struck out eight hitters. Tim Tadlock used five relievers for the final four innings.

The Red Raiders mashed 14 hits on the day. Baker had a team-high three. He and Woodcox tied for the team lead with four RBIs.

With the win, Tim Tadlock moved to second on TTU baseball’s all-time wins list with 318 in his Red Raider career.