LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 25 Texas Tech’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State has been rescheduled, Texas Tech announced Monday.

The game was originally supposed to be played Saturday. It was moved to January 13 at 6:00 p.m. It will be shown on ESPN+.

Oklahoma State said the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within its program.

The team’s conference opener will now be January 5 at No. 8 Iowa State.