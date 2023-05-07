LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech opens the Big 12 Softball Championships on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The Red Raiders head to the single-elimination tournament as the 7-seed and face 2-seed Texas, which swept the regular season series in Austin back in March. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The winner advances to face the winner between 3-seed Oklahoma State and 6-seed Kansas.

The Big 12 Softball Championships runs through Saturday.

2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Schedule First Round – Thursday, May 11

Noon Game 1: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+

3 p.m. Game 2: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+

6 p.m. Game 3: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Semifinals – Friday, May 12

1 p.m. Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 1 winner ESPNU

4 p.m. Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Final – Saturday, May 13

2 p.m. Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner ESPN2

Times listed as Central. Times and television network designations are subject to change.