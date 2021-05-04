Texas Tech, OU to square off in Amarillo Tuesday night

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – A matchup that was originally set to take place two weeks ago will take place tomorrow as No. 5 Texas Tech makes the short trek up I-27 to Amarillo for a non-conference contest against Big 12 foe Oklahoma in the “Red Dirt Rivalry” at HODGETOWN, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. with freshman right-hander Chase Hampton (1-0, 4.79) taking the mound for the Red Raiders. For ticket availability, visit MiLB.com/Amarillo.

The contest will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with audio from the radio broadcast on the Texas Tech Sports Network, featuring Geoff Haxton and Jamie Lent.

Tech, which has played annually at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland since 2014, makes its first trip to visit HODGETOWN, which is located in the heart of downtown Amarillo and opened in April of 2019. The Sod Poodles are currently the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Raiders (30-11) are making their first appearance in Amarillo since 1979 and playing their first non-conference matchup against another Big 12 school during the regular season since 2014 when they played TCU in Abilene.

Tuesday’s midweek matchup is the first of four games against the Sooners (22-20) on the regular-season schedule as the two clubs will play a three-game Big 12 series May 14-16 in Norman. It will be the first time the two clubs have met on a neutral site in the regular season since the formation of the Big 12.

Tech will look to continue a pair of successful trends on Tuesday. The Red Raiders are 7-0 in midweek action this season and they have won five of its last six matchups against the Sooners, including a three-game sweep at Oklahoma the last time the two teams met up.

The Red Raiders enter the contest following a 3-1 week, highlighted by a Big 12 series road win at No. 3 Texas over the weekend. It marked the first series loss of the season for the Longhorns and the fourth time the Red Raiders have won the series in their last five trips to Austin. Tech also earned a midweek win over New Mexico last Tuesday.

The Sooners also enter Tuesday following a successful weekend as they took 2-of-3 from No. 18 Oklahoma State in Norman. Oklahoma features one of the nation’s top hitters in Tyler Hardman, who leads the nation in hits and ranks among the best in batting average and total bases.

Overall, it looks to be a matchup of two quality offensive clubs as Tech continues to rank in the top 15 nationally in runs (14th) , slugging (13th) , home runs (12th) and base on balls (6th). OU is right up there as well in hits (7th), doubles (10th), total runs (13th) and base on balls (9th).

MIDWEEK SUCCESS

Tech continued its midweek success last week with a victory over New Mexico that improved Tech to 76-33 in midweek games under Tim Tadlock and 50-10 at home. The Red Raiders have been victorious in 20 of their last 26 midweek games dating back to the start of the 2019 season. They have won 13 consecutive midweek home games for their longest streak since winning 14 consecutive from May of 2004 to March of 2006. Tech’s last midweek home loss was April 30, 2019 to UTRGV. Over the 13 game streak, Tech has outscored its opponents 133-49.

BAKER RETURNING TO FORM

Sophomore Dru Baker had quite the week at the plate in helping Tech go 3-1 last week. Baker recorded five doubles and a triple in four games last week, including four doubles in the series win at No. 3 Texas. After a few tough games returning from injury at West Virginia, Baker has hit safely in 7 of the last 8 games with five multi-hit games. He has added seven runs and six RBI. His latest stretch has him hitting a team-best .395 at the plate and ranks 17th in the country in hits per game.

SUBLETTE HOLDING DOWN THE PEN

Right-hander Ryan Sublette has separated himself as the top option for a short-handed Red Raider bullpen. Sublette proved his value in each Red Raider win in Austin, earning the win with 2.2 shutout innings in the opener and a save in the suspended game two. He delivered in perhaps the biggest moment of the season so far, taking over on the mound on Sunday in the bottom of the eighth following the weather delay and getting a three-pitch strikeout to strand the bases loaded and preserve a 5-3 lead for Tech. Sublette is up to six wins on the year, tied for the team lead, and has two saves to his name.

JUNG ON NATIONAL RADAR

Jace Jung has become one of the most feared hitters in the country in just his second season in Lubbock. The freshman enters the weekend third nationally in RBI and fourth in home runs. He is three RBI and five home runs back of the national leader. He also ranks ninth in total bases and top 25 in slugging. The San Antonio product has two three-home run games and four multi-home run games overall this season. He enters Friday having reached base safely in all 41 games this season, the longest streak for a Red Raider since a school-record 53 by Cameron Blair in 2004-05. Jung also had a streak of 8 consecutive games with an RBI, the longest streak by a Red Raider since Chris Richburg in 2009.

NATIONAL RANKINGS

The Red Raiders return to the top-10 in the polls after dropping out of the top 10 for the first time all season last week following the home series loss to Baylor. Tech moved to No. 8 by D1Baseball and the USA Today Coaches Poll, and are as high as No. 7 in the NCBWA poll. The Red Raiders opened the year at No. 3 and as the preseason favorite in the conference. Tech has spent 61 weeks in the Top 10 of at least one poll since 2017.

For the latest on Texas Tech Baseball follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.