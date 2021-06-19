Texas Tech outfielder Max Marusak announces transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech outfielder Max Marusak is transferring to Louisiana-Lafayette, he announced on Instagram Saturday.

Marusak spent three years with Tech baseball, most recently hitting .100 in 30 at-bats in 2021.

He came to Texas Tech out of Amarillo High School as the No. 1 outfielder in Texas, according to Perfect Game.

As a freshman on Texas Tech’s College World Series team in 2019, he hit .235 and flashed his speed with four triples and 10 stolen bases.

Marusak will join a Ragin’ Cajun team that went 32-23 last season.