Texas Tech’s suffocating defense leads way in 81-40 win over Grambling State

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard claps for the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Troy, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On a night where points were hard to come by, No. 17 Texas Tech’s strong defense led the way to a 81-40 victory over Grambling State.

Chris Beard went back to the full court press look he unveiled late against Houston and kept for Friday night’s game against Troy and it stifled the Tigers’ offense, forcing 30 turnovers.

Texas Tech hounded Grambling’s ball handlers and forced off-balance passes, which were liable to get deflected or miss their target. When Grambling did get looks at the basket, they were often tough.

The Red Raiders could not buy a bucket either early in the game, scoring just five points in the contest’s first six minutes.

Seemingly no one on the team could hit a jumpshot except Kyler Edwards, who accounted for eight of the Red Raiders’ first 14 points, burying two 3s and a mid-range jumpshot.

Grambling State’s zone defense packed the paint, refusing to give up easy baskets. Marcus Santos-Silva wasn’t able to go to work on the block, and Mac McClung’s driving lanes were walled off.

McClung, who led the Red Raiders in scoring in each of their first four games, was scoreless through a half. He finished with 12 points but did not make a field goal until just more than 10 minutes remained in the game.

Kyler Edwards led the team in points with 13 and had a double-double with 11 rebounds. McClung, Terrence Shannon and Nimari Burnett all added 12 points.

The Red Raiders went scoreless for a four-minute stretch in the first half as Grambling cut its lead to five points, but TTU’s defense kept it ahead until the offense found its rhythm late in the first half.

Terrence Shannon’s quick first step opened up the mid-range, and Kyler Edwards and Jamarius Burton made 3-pointers to stretch out the Tigers’ zone. At the break, Texas Tech led 33-19.

After halftime, the Red Raiders snapped out of their sluggish offensive performance by turning Grambling State’s turnovers into points. They ran in transition, creating layups and getting to the free throw line consistently. They blew the game open with a 23-2 second half run.

The only source of concern in the second half was Shannon, who limped off the court with an injury.

The Red Raiders have the length, athleticism and coaching to be an elite defensive team this season, and Grambling State got a first hand look at what the defense can do when locked in.