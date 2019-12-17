Texas Tech overcomes slow start to top Southern Miss

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech survived an ice cold first half Monday to beat Southern Miss 71-65.

The Red Raiders trailed 32-25 at halftime after a first half in which they missed more than 75 percent of their shots, but finally got some shots to fall in the second.

Chris Clarke bulldozed defenders to clear himself a path to the rim. The typically reluctant shooter put up a 14 point, 11 rebound double double. Terrence Shannon continued his strong play of late, leading the Red Raiders with 18 points.

Texas Tech’s first half struggles weren’t because of a lack of open shots. The Red Raiders whipped the ball around the perimeter, often beating Southern Miss’ rotations, but could not get jumpshots to fall.

Davide Moretti was the main culprit in the lackluster performance. He got plenty of great looks from inside and outside the arc but could not sink them, making only one of 12 first half field goals. Moretti would recover with three second half 3-pointers.

Southern Miss slowed the game down, running the clock and not allowing Texas Tech to win in transition. The Red Raiders were forced to score in the half court, and had trouble doing so.

On offense, Southern Miss’ guards displayed impressive shot making. They did not hesitate to fire from midrange, and made shots with a hand in their face.

Moretti finally did hit a 3-pointer in the second half to cut Southern Miss’ lead to three points. Clarke followed that with a game-tying and-one.

The Golden Eagles snatched the lead back after that, but Texas Tech stayed close and took its first lead of the second half as Clarke whipped a pass inside to Kyler Edwards for a layup to put the Red Raiders up 52-51.

After falling behind by six, Southern Miss went to a full court press. Texas Tech had some trouble beating it and turned the ball over twice, allowing the Golden Eagles to hang around.

Texas Tech finally did close the game out late as jumpsuits from T.J. Holyfield and Moretti sealed the win.

Texas Tech’s next game is Saturday against UTRGV. It tips at 1 p.m.