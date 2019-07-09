Texas Tech pair makes preseason All-Big 12 team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson and sophomore defensive back Adrian Frye were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team Tuesday in a vote by media members who regularly cover the league.

Anderson was an All-Big 12 second team selection by the conference coaches a year ago and is one of four starters returning on the offensive line this season. He has started in all 25 games of his Red Raider career where he has helped Tech annually produce one of the top offenses in the country. Anderson was also named a Freshman All-American by both ESPN and USA Today following his 2017 freshman season.

Frye, meanwhile, is coming off a stellar debut season where he earned Freshman All-America accolades as well after leading the Big 12 with five interceptions. Frye, an All-Big 12 first team honoree by the conference coaches in 2018, became the first Red Raider freshman since former All-Southwest Conference great Tracy Saul in 1989 to record at least five interceptions in a season.

The Houston native closed the year ranked 10th nationally in both passes defended (18) and interceptions. He led the league in the two categories en route to becoming the first Tech freshman to garner All-Big 12 first team honors since Michael Crabtree did so in 2007.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released Wednesday ahead of Big 12 Media Days, which begin next Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Television coverage will be provided both days nationally on FOX Sports 2 and other FOX regional affiliates.