Texas Tech picked 4th in Preseason Big 12 Poll

Texas Tech’s Clarence Nadolny reacts during a first-round men’s college basketball game against Utah State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (Ben Solomon/Pool Photo via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech was picked 4th in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll, the conference announced Wednesday.

The poll, which was voted on big Big 12 coaches, had Kansas in first place. Texas and Baylor were the other two schools ahead of the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech is entering its first year under Head Coach Mark Adams. The Red Raiders finished 9-8 in Big 12 play last year.

Take a look at the full poll below.



2021-22 Big 12 Preseason Poll

1. Kansas (8)

2. Texas (2)

3. Baylor

4. Texas Tech

5. Oklahoma State

West Virginia

7. Oklahoma

8. TCU

9. Kansas State

10. Iowa State