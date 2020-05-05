Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins to compete in June baseball tournament

Bryan, Texas — Texas Tech University pitcher Hunter Dobbins became the first player to sign on for the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, a collegiate baseball tournament that will be played near College Station, Texas on June 4. The CSBI announced the news on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to be home (Bryan/College Station) again where I grew up and what an honor it is to be part of this exciting baseball tournament- It’s going to be fun to play ball again,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins has played two seasons for Texas Tech, pitching 26.1 innings for the Red Raiders’ College World Series team in 2019 and 20 innings in the shortened 2020 season.

He posted a 4.44 ERA in 2019 and had a stellar 1.35 ERA before the 2020 season was cut short. Dobbins had struck out 25 batters before the 2020 season ended.

The CSBI is an invitation only tournament, meaning that the event’s coaches will select which players participate in it. Players from across the country will be selected.

Event participants will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and will be checked daily for medical conditions.