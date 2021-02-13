Texas Tech projected as No. 4 seed by Selection Committee

Texas Tech guard Jamarius Burton (2) passes in front of LSU forward Shareef O’Neal (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – As March nears, anticipation builds for Texas Tech which has established its prominence in the national college basketball landscape. The DI Men’s Basketball Committee announced its top-16 on Saturday, projecting the Red Raiders as a No. 4 seed in the tournament and overall at No. 14.

“We’re working to get into that tournament four straight years,” said Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard who has led the Red Raiders to an 8-2 NCAA Tournament record. “We’re in the fight. The credit goes to our players. I think there are a lot of stories in college basketball, I think we’re worthy of the story that we’re building a consistent program. It’s always been our goal and it’s right here for us again.”

The Red Raiders advanced to the 2018 Elite 8, the 2019 National Championship Final and were positioned to make a program-record third straight NCAA Tournament last season before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Tech is currently ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25, No. 8 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the NCAA NET Rankings.

Tech is 14-6 overall this season going into a week where it will play at TCU on Monday in Fort Worth, host the Horned Frogs on Wednesday in Lubbock and then play at Kansas on Saturday.

Selection Sunday is March 14. After last year’s cancellation, the 2021 tournament will be the 10th with a 68-team field and will begin with the First Four Thursday, March 18 in Bloomington and West Lafayette. Those two cities will join Indianapolis as hosts of first-round games March 19-20. Second-round games take place March 21-22, while the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played March 27-30, and the Final Four will be played April 3 and 5. All games after the first round will be played in Indianapolis.

