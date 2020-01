LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara was rewarded for his stellar debut season, being named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American on Monday.

McNamara averaged more than 45 yards per punt on the year. Twenty of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and 17 went more than 50 yards. He posted a season high of 66 yards against Oklahoma.

McNamara was named First Team All-Big 12 in December.