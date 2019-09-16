Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman out for several weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells confirmed that quarterback Alan Bowman will miss several weeks of the season due a shoulder injury.
According to a statement, Bowman sustained the injury in the game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night in Tucson. In the game, Bowman threw for 311 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.
Ultimately, Arizona won the game 28-14.
The Red Raiders have an off week before heading to Norman, Oklahoma for a match up with the Sooners on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.