Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman out for several weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells confirmed that quarterback Alan Bowman will miss several weeks of the season due a shoulder injury.

According to a statement, Bowman sustained the injury in the game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night in Tucson. In the game, Bowman threw for 311 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.

Matt Wells has confirmed that Alan Bowman will miss several weeks with a shoulder injury that he suffered on Saturday night against Arizona. pic.twitter.com/pOI3PJHOPB — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 16, 2019

Ultimately, Arizona won the game 28-14.

The Red Raiders have an off week before heading to Norman, Oklahoma for a match up with the Sooners on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.