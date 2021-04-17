Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson will miss extended time with shoulder surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson will miss time after getting surgery on his shoulder, Matt Wells said Tuesday.

“He will be out an extended amount of time, through the summer,” Wells said of Thompson. “He’ll be back into practice August and I’ll be able to probably comment on his availability as we see him coming out of rehab late August into practice.”

Wells said it’s hard to say when exactly he’ll be able to return, but mentioned the first three weeks of the season as possible return dates.

Thompson had 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Red Raiders have other quality running backs in Xavier White, Tahj Brooks and Chadarius Townsend.