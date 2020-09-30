Texas Tech receives over $1.2 million in season ticket donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) –– The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Athletics.

Texas Tech Athletics announced Wednesday it has received more than $1.2 million in donations from season ticket holders who gifted the cost of their 2020 football season ticket back to the department.

As part of its commitment to maintain a first-class student-athlete experience, Texas Tech will utilize the donations as part of the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund, which provides critical resources to student-athletes such as scholarship and academic support, nutrition, leadership development, strength and conditioning and more.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for the generosity of so many of our season ticket holders,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “These are without question uncertain times in college athletics, making these gifts even more critical as we continue to provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes, and we are so grateful to those who have donated and for their commitment to this athletics program.”

Since announcing its ticket policies for the 2020 season in August, Texas Tech has had the Athletics Ticket Office and Red Raider Club staff contacting the account holders associated with more than 23,000 season tickets to discuss their seating options in premium areas and the bowl sections of Jones AT&T Stadium.

To date, over 870 Red Raider Club members have already contributed back to the department through either the cost of their season ticket or their annual or premium seat contribution. In several cases, members have gifted the entire cost of their football season ticket to the Excellence Fund.

“We are overwhelmed with the support of our Red Raider family,” said Andrea Tirey, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development. “Our donors and season ticket holders continue to step up when we need it the most. These are unprecedented times not only in athletics but across our country, and we are so grateful for the generosity of our fans.”

All season ticket holders who have already donated to the Red Raider Club received triple priority points and membership credit in appreciation of their gift. The priority points system and membership levels help determine benefit allocation as well as ticket availability for Texas Tech road games and postseason events.

The Red Raider Club will continue its triple points promotion through the end of September. For questions on becoming a member or making a gift, please contact the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.