Texas Tech receives votes in AP Top 25 poll

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football received votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after its opening-weekend win over Houston.

The Red Raiders received two points in the poll, meaning they either received one vote at No. 24 or two votes at No. 25.

Three Big 12 teams made the rankings: No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 15 Texas. TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas State received votes in addition to Texas Tech.

Texas Tech beat Houston 38-21. The Red Raiders were down 21-7 at halftime, but rallied to score 31 unanswered points and win the game.

