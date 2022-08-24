The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.

“Across Texas, Reliant is known as a leading electricity provider committed to powering and supporting people and communities,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “As the people of Lubbock prepare to enter a new era of choosing who provides their electricity, we’re excited to begin serving them while forging new local ties and deepening existing partnerships like we have with Texas Tech. We are thrilled to team up with a beloved local institution and share in the excitement of Red Raider Nation for years to come.”

The multi-year partnership will support Texas Tech football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball. Reliant will also power fun gameday activities for fans and alumni starting at Raider Alley and Jones AT&T Stadium.

“Reliant is a fantastic partner for Texas Tech Athletics, and we’re thrilled to name them our exclusive energy partner,” said Kirby Hocutt, director of athletics at Texas Tech University. “As we gear up for the start of the season, we’re incredibly grateful for Reliant’s support and look forward to welcoming them to the Red Raider family.”

With areas of Lubbock transitioning to a competitive retail electricity market next year, Reliant looks forward to helping residents and small businesses navigate their new options and to power local homes and businesses in the fall of 2023.

To kick off the 2022-23 athletic season, Reliant is sponsoring the Red Raider Club’s annual Kickoff Luncheon with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 26 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The luncheon will feature remarks from Joey McGuire just one week from his debut as the Red Raiders’ new head football coach.

The new relationship between Reliant and Texas Tech Athletics and Texas Tech Alumni Association was secured by LEARFIELD’s Red Raider Sports Properties on behalf of the University. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

