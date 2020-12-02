Texas Tech replaces canceled St. John’s game with Troy Friday night

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sam Houston State, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s going to be a day later and a different opponent, but we are going to play basketball.

The No. 17-ranked Texas Tech men’s basketball team will host Troy University at 8 p.m. on Friday in a non-conference matchup at the United Supermarkets Arena after successfully securing a replacement game following having its game against St. John’s being canceled. The game against the Trojan will be televised on ESPN 2. All ticket and seat locations for the previously scheduled St. John’s game are valid for Friday’s matchup against Troy.

The matchup against Troy replaces the cancellation of the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle against St. John’s that was announced on Monday. The St. John’s administration cited coronavirus concerns for not wanting to travel to Lubbock for the cancellation of the game. The Red Raiders are 1-0 all-time against the Trojans with a 90-85 win back on Nov. 11, 2011 at the USA.

Texas Tech (2-1) is coming off a 64-53 loss to No. 10-ranked Houston last Sunday in Fort Worth after opening the season with a pair of dominant home wins over Northwestern State and Sam Houston State. Mac McClung leads the Red Raiders with 18.0 points per game, including scoring a season-high 20 points in the opener against NSU while Marcus Santos-Silva has recorded a pair of double-doubles through three games and Terrence Shannon, Jr. is adding 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. McClung has led the team in scoring in each game this season after going for 16 on Sunday, while freshman Micah Peavy scored 12 against Houston and is now averaging 8.7 ppg. from the starting the lineup. Peavy went 6-for-8 from the field for his 12 points and also had four rebounds.

Troy (1-1) opened its season in Ashville, North Carolina with a 66-64 win over Western Colorado last Friday and then fell to North Carolina Wilmington (73-50) a day later at the Kimmel Arena. Kam Woods leads the team with 14.0 points per game, while Zay Williams is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds through two games. Desmond Williams is at 11.0 points per game to give the Trojans three players in double figures.

The Trojans are coming off a 9-22 overall record and went 5-15 in Sun Belt Conference play last season. Troy is coached by Scott Cross who was the head coach at UT Arlington from 2006-2018 and an assistant at TCU in the 2018-19 season. Cross, who went 225-161 at UTA, hired Texas Tech assistant coach Ulric Maligi in 2006 for his first collegiate job. Maligi worked under Cross for one season and is now in his second season with the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will also host Grambling on Sunday with a 1 p.m. tipoff and then Abilene Christian on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for a three-game home stand at the USA.

