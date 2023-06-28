LUBBOCK, Texas – Five Red Raiders will join head coach Joey McGuire when Texas Tech takes its turn at Big 12 Media Days on July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

]Quarterback Tyler Shough, running back Tahj Brooks, wide receiver Jerand Bradley and defensive linemen Tony Bradford Jr. and Jaylon Hutchings will represent the program in two weeks.

The annual event kicks off July 12 with TCU, Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas, and new members BYU and Houston all in front of the media.

The Red Raiders will follow the next day, alongside Kansas State, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, UCF, and Cincinnati. This is the league’s first season with four new members.

The Red Raiders will officially report on Aug. 3, and the first practice will come the following day. Texas Tech opens its second season under McGuire on Sept. 2 at Wyoming.