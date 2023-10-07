WACO, Tex.- Looking for their first road win of the season, Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1) went down to the banks of the Brazos River, and came away with a statement win over Baylor (2-4, 1-2), 39-14 Saturday night.

Tahj Brooks tallied his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance, with 170 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Behren Morton tossed three touchdown passes, one to Coy Eakin and two to Baylor Cupp.

On the defensive side, the Red Raiders limited the Bears to just 17 yards rushing on 30 carries, along with a pass rush that sacked Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen six times.

Texas Tech won their first game in Waco since 2007, and will return to action Oct. 14 at home against Kansas State.