Texas Tech roster remains in flux ahead of Kansas game

LUBBOCK, Texas — With No. 6 Kansas coming to town Saturday, Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams said Friday that he did not know who would be suiting up for him.

No. 25 Texas Tech had just seven players available for its most recent game, a 51-47 loss to No. 11 Iowa State Wednesday.

Guards Terrence Shannon Jr., Kevin McCullar and Mylik Wilson were all dealing with injuries. Five Red Raiders were in health & safety protocols.

Adams said Friday that Wilson is progressing faster than Shannon and there is a chance Wilson returns to the court Saturday. Wilson has been out since December 7 with a knee injury. Shannon left a December 14 game with back spasms and has not played since.

Adams said Friday that McCullar and the players in protocols will be game-time decisions. Forward Daniel Batcho, guard Sardaar Calhoun and guard Chibuzo Agbo were among the players that did not make the trip to Iowa.

The Red Raiders and Jayhawks play at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN2. For pre-game analysis, be sure to watch Countdown to Tipoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC.