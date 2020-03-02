Texas Tech running back Ta’Zhawn Henry enters transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech running back Ta’Zhawn Henry has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter Monday.
Henry played two seasons at Texas Tech, rushing for 341 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 and 340 yards and three scores last year.
The Houston native’s best game of his Red Raider career came against Houston in 2018, when he rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns.
Without Henry, Texas Tech is left with SaRodorick Thompson, Jax Welch, Chux Nwabuko and incoming freshman Tahj Brooks at running back.