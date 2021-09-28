Texas Tech safety Marquis Waters suffers season-ending injury

Texas Tech’s Marquis Waters (9) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech safety Marquis Waters will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to an injury, Head Coach Matt Wells said Tuesday.

Waters suffered a pectoral injury in the team’s 70-35 loss to Texas last Saturday. It will require surgery, ending his season.

The fifth-year senior was named a team captain before his first season in Lubbock. He transferred to Texas Tech from Duke in the offseason.

In four games of action, he totaled nine tackles and one tackle-for-loss, and he returned an interception for a touchdown against Florida International.

Wells named Adrian Frye and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as players who could step up in Waters’ absence.

The loss is another blow to Texas Tech, which learned Sunday that it lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough for six weeks with a broken collarbone.

Having only played four games, Waters is able to use a medical redshirt and return to Texas Tech in 2022.