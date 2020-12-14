Texas Tech safety Thomas Leggett turns professional

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech safety Thomas Leggett announced Sunday that he is leaving Texas Tech to pursue professional opportunities.
“Texas Tech has been nothing short of a blessing for me,” Leggett said. “The past 3-plus years I have made bonds with my teammates and coaches that will last a lifetime.”
Leggett played three seasons for Texas Tech. For his career, he accumulated 101 tackles, six passes defended and two sacks. He had 51 tackles, four of which went for a loss, in 2020.
Leggett came to Texas Tech before the 2017 season after playing one year at Allan Hancock Community College. He redshirted the 2017 year and played the next three.
He was a senior, but could have returned to school using the free year of eligibility offered to fall athletes by the NCAA.