Texas Tech safety Thomas Leggett turns professional

Texas Tech defensive back Thomas Leggett (16) looks on against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech safety Thomas Leggett announced Sunday that he is leaving Texas Tech to pursue professional opportunities.

“Texas Tech has been nothing short of a blessing for me,” Leggett said. “The past 3-plus years I have made bonds with my teammates and coaches that will last a lifetime.”

Leggett played three seasons for Texas Tech. For his career, he accumulated 101 tackles, six passes defended and two sacks. He had 51 tackles, four of which went for a loss, in 2020.

Leggett came to Texas Tech before the 2017 season after playing one year at Allan Hancock Community College. He redshirted the 2017 year and played the next three.

He was a senior, but could have returned to school using the free year of eligibility offered to fall athletes by the NCAA.