LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech broke a scoreless tie in the 78th minute and added a second goal in the final seconds to secure the team’s fifth straight win with a 2-0 decision over Baylor on Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Senior Charlotte Teeter scored the game-winner on senior night.

“It was classic Teeter right-foot laces to the far post,” head coach Tom Stone said. “She’s done that her whole career and it brought the house down.”

Teeter also assisted on Gisselle Kozarski’s goal in the 90th minute.

Teeter and senior Sierra Jones were celebrated before the match for their contributions to the program.

The Red Raiders (9-3-5, 5-1-2 Big 12) are now tied with Texas for first place in the Big 12 standings with 17 points.

Texas Tech has one match remaining against TCU on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort Worth.

Texas has two matches remaining in the regular season.