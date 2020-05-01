Texas Tech secures commitment from 2021 defensive tackle Solomon Wright

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells and Texas Tech picked up a commitment from 2021 Vian (Ok.) defensive tackle Solomon Wright on Friday.

Wright chose Texas Tech over offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Missouri and other schools.

According to 247Sports’ composite player ranking, Wright is the No. 14 player in Oklahoma for his year.

Wright becomes the eighth player to join Texas Tech’s 2021 class. According to 247Sports’ rankings, the class is currently the 22nd best in the nation and second best in the Big 12.