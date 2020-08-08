Texas Tech secures commitment from JUCO linebacker

LUBBOCK, Texas — East Mississippi Community College linebacker DeShawn Page announced Friday that he was committing to Texas Tech.

EMCC, the junior college that Page plays for, was featured on the Netflix show “Last Chance U.” Former Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen also played at EMCC and was featured on the show.

Page stands 6’3″ and weighs 215 pounds. As a freshman at EMCC, he recorded 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He will join Texas Tech in 20201.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native chose Texas Tech over offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State and offers from five other schools.

Page is the ninth player to join Matt Wells’ 2021 recruiting class. The recruiting service 247Sports ranks the class No. 9 in the Big 12.