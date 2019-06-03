Texas Tech secures spot in Super Regionals

A Cam Warren three-run home run in the first inning was the difference as Texas Tech took down Dallas Baptist 3-0 to clinch its spot in the Super Regional round.

Warren’s home run was his third of the regional, and it’s the second time in his career he’s hit a home run in three straight games. He did the same thing earlier this season in a stretch against San Diego State and Wichita State in early March.

Meanwhile, Bryce Bonnin had his best start as a Red Raider, throwing seven innings of shutout baseball. The seven inning outing was the longest of the season for him. It was also just his second scoreless appearance in a Texas Tech uniform as well.

The win puts Tech in a Super Regional for the third time in four seasons. The Red Raiders are guaranteed to host since they are a national seed in this year’s tournament.

Texas Tech will host either Oklahoma State or UCONN in the next round. The Cowboys and Huskies will play a winner take all game Monday at 6:00 pm for the other spot in the Lubbock Super Regional.

