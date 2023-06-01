GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Texas Tech makes its seventh straight NCAA postseason appearance Friday in the Gainesville Regional at Condron Ballpark.

The 3-seed Red Raiders (39-21) open against 2-seed UConn (43-15) at 11 a.m. CST.

Head coach Tim Tadlock announced that Mason Molina would get the start for the Red Raiders opposite Huskies righthander Stephen Quigley.

The other half of the bracket features 1-seed Florida against 4-seed Florida A&M at 4:30 p.m.

The first-round losers play an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday, while the first-round winners meet at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Firday’s first-round game against the Huskies will be televised on ESPNU.