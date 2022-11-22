MAUI, Hawaii – Different bird, different outcome for Texas Tech men’s basketball at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

A day after falling to the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays, the Red Raiders cruised to a 70-38 victory over the winless Louisville Cardinals. It’s the fewest points scored by Louisville in 41 years.

After giving up the first bucket of the game, Texas Tech went on an 11-0 run capped by a three-point play from Robert Jennings. The freshman forward scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds.

The defense returned to form holding the Cardinals without a field goal for more than seven minutes after their first field goal. During that stretch, the Cardinals missed seven shots and turned the ball over four times. The Red Raiders would force 17 Louisville turnovers in the game.

Texas Tech led 32-13 at the half and added to the lead after the break.

Kevin Obanor started the second-half scoring with two of his game-high 15 points. It was part of a 22-0 Texas Tech run to extend the lead to 32.

Obanor was one of three Red Raiders to finish in double figures.

Texas Tech takes on Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho (12) grabs a rebound against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams gestures at his team as they take on Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) shoots over Louisville guard El Ellis (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Texas Tech takes on Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Junior D’Maurian Willaims added ten points and three rebounds off the bench.

The Red Raiders outrebounded the Cardinals 45-29. Daniel Batcho pulled down 12 rebounds to go with his nine points.

Texas Tech (4-1) closes out play at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday against the winner of Ohio State and Cincinnati.