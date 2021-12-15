Texas Tech adds 16 during early National Signing Day

by: Texas Tech Press Release & RRN Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech reaped the benefits of head coach Joey McGuire’s ties throughout the state of Texas on Wednesday as the Red Raiders officially signed 16 high school prospects to National Letters of Intent to start the early signing period.

Since his hire in early November, McGuire and his staff quickly assembled one of the top signing classes in recent memory as Texas Tech currently ranks inside the top 40 nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports. McGuire had just over a month to finalize the star-studded list, which currently ranks as the highest-rated class for the Red Raiders since 2015 by 247Sports and 2012 by Rivals.

“Today was a great day for the future of Red Raider Football,” McGuire said. “This class will be the cornerstone of our future success here at Texas Tech, and we are so fortunate that these signees and their families chose to be Red Raiders. We can’t wait to get each of these kids to campus to start working on building a championship program our fans and supporters can be proud of each time we take the field.”

The class of high-school prospects adds to the three transfer signees announced Tuesday in wide receiver Brady Boyd (Minnesota), linebacker Dimitri Moore (Missouri State) and defensive back Tyler Owens (Texas). All three will enroll at Texas Tech at semester alongside high school signees Joseph Adedire (Arlington, Texas), Landon Hullaby (Mansfield, Texas), Ty Kana (Katy, Texas), Kaden Weatherby (Aurora, Colo.) and Trevon McAlpine (Saraland, Ala.).

Texas Tech leaned heavily on the defensive side of the ball with 11 high school signees set to join new coordinator Tim DeRuyter’s scheme. The class leans heavy on adding depth in the trenches as the Red Raiders inked three offensive linemen and four on the defensive front to go along with four linebackers.

McGuire and his staff will add to the class further in the coming months through additional transfers signees and high school prospects. The spring signing period kicks off Feb. 2 for high school and junior college signees.

A complete listing of Texas Tech’s early signing class can be found below with biographical information provided at this link.

TEXAS TECH EARLY SIGNING CLASS (19)

Name                               POS   HS/JC    HT      WT                   Hometown/Previous School

Joseph Adedire*                     DL        HS        6-3       250                 Mansfield, Texas/ Summitt H.S.

Brady Boyd*                           WR        TR        6-1       210                     Southlake, Texas/Minnesota

Bryson Donnell                        RB        HS       5-11      210                              Tyler, Texas/Legacy H.S.

Harvey Dyson III                      DL        HS        6-3       250                Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill H.S.

Tavares Elston Jr.                    LB         HS        6-0       205            Gulf Shores, Ala./Gulf Shores H.S.

Hut Graham                             DB        HS        6-1       175                          Gunter, Texas/Gunter H.S.

Maurion Horn                          DB        HS        6-0       170    Broken Arrow, Okla./Broken Arrow H.S.

Landon Hullaby*                    DB        HS        6-0       195            Mansfield, Texas/Timberview H.S.

Ty Kana*                                  LB         HS        6-2       225                                  Katy, Texas/Katy H.S.

Tyler King                                WR        HS       5-10      175                Houston, Texas/Alief Taylor H.S.

Seth Martin                              OL        HS        6-3       290                Fort Worth, Texas/Everman H.S.

Syncere Massey                      DL        HS        6-5       290                Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill H.S.

Trevon McAlpine*                   DL        HS        6-3       280                      Saraland, Ala./Saraland H.S.

Dimitri Moore*                        LB         TR        6-3       230               Cedar Hill, Texas/Missouri State

Tyler Owens*                           DB        TR        6-2       205                                      Plano, Texas/Texas

Jalon Peoples                          DB        HS        6-0       180                Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill H.S.

Ben Roberts                             LB         HS        6-3       215                             Haslet, Texas/Eaton H.S.

Kaden Weatherby*                 OL        HS        6-6       295                     Aurora, Colo./Eaglecrest H.S.

Sheridan Wilson                      OL        HS        6-5       275                             Argyle, Texas/Argyle H.S.

* indicates January enrollees

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)

