Texas Tech adds 16 during early National Signing Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech reaped the benefits of head coach Joey McGuire’s ties throughout the state of Texas on Wednesday as the Red Raiders officially signed 16 high school prospects to National Letters of Intent to start the early signing period.

Since his hire in early November, McGuire and his staff quickly assembled one of the top signing classes in recent memory as Texas Tech currently ranks inside the top 40 nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports. McGuire had just over a month to finalize the star-studded list, which currently ranks as the highest-rated class for the Red Raiders since 2015 by 247Sports and 2012 by Rivals.

“Today was a great day for the future of Red Raider Football,” McGuire said. “This class will be the cornerstone of our future success here at Texas Tech, and we are so fortunate that these signees and their families chose to be Red Raiders. We can’t wait to get each of these kids to campus to start working on building a championship program our fans and supporters can be proud of each time we take the field.”

The class of high-school prospects adds to the three transfer signees announced Tuesday in wide receiver Brady Boyd (Minnesota), linebacker Dimitri Moore (Missouri State) and defensive back Tyler Owens (Texas). All three will enroll at Texas Tech at semester alongside high school signees Joseph Adedire (Arlington, Texas), Landon Hullaby (Mansfield, Texas), Ty Kana (Katy, Texas), Kaden Weatherby (Aurora, Colo.) and Trevon McAlpine (Saraland, Ala.).

Texas Tech leaned heavily on the defensive side of the ball with 11 high school signees set to join new coordinator Tim DeRuyter’s scheme. The class leans heavy on adding depth in the trenches as the Red Raiders inked three offensive linemen and four on the defensive front to go along with four linebackers.

McGuire and his staff will add to the class further in the coming months through additional transfers signees and high school prospects. The spring signing period kicks off Feb. 2 for high school and junior college signees.

A complete listing of Texas Tech’s early signing class can be found below with biographical information provided at this link.

TEXAS TECH EARLY SIGNING CLASS (19)

Name POS HS/JC HT WT Hometown/Previous School

Joseph Adedire* DL HS 6-3 250 Mansfield, Texas/ Summitt H.S.

Brady Boyd* WR TR 6-1 210 Southlake, Texas/Minnesota

Bryson Donnell RB HS 5-11 210 Tyler, Texas/Legacy H.S.

Harvey Dyson III DL HS 6-3 250 Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill H.S.

Tavares Elston Jr. LB HS 6-0 205 Gulf Shores, Ala./Gulf Shores H.S.

Hut Graham DB HS 6-1 175 Gunter, Texas/Gunter H.S.

Maurion Horn DB HS 6-0 170 Broken Arrow, Okla./Broken Arrow H.S.

Landon Hullaby* DB HS 6-0 195 Mansfield, Texas/Timberview H.S.

Ty Kana* LB HS 6-2 225 Katy, Texas/Katy H.S.

Tyler King WR HS 5-10 175 Houston, Texas/Alief Taylor H.S.

Seth Martin OL HS 6-3 290 Fort Worth, Texas/Everman H.S.

Syncere Massey DL HS 6-5 290 Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill H.S.

Trevon McAlpine* DL HS 6-3 280 Saraland, Ala./Saraland H.S.

Dimitri Moore* LB TR 6-3 230 Cedar Hill, Texas/Missouri State

Tyler Owens* DB TR 6-2 205 Plano, Texas/Texas

Jalon Peoples DB HS 6-0 180 Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill H.S.

Ben Roberts LB HS 6-3 215 Haslet, Texas/Eaton H.S.

Kaden Weatherby* OL HS 6-6 295 Aurora, Colo./Eaglecrest H.S.

Sheridan Wilson OL HS 6-5 275 Argyle, Texas/Argyle H.S.

* indicates January enrollees

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)