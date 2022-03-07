LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders slipped to the No. 14 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 18.

The team previously held the No. 12 spot on the poll.

Last week, Tech picked up a win against Kansas State on Monday but fell to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Red Raiders will next face Iowa State Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Kansas City at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships.

Texas Tech is 23-8 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky round out the top five for Week 18.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.